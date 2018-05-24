Building allocated to Institute of Theology

© Report

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Institute of Theology will be appointed a rector soon".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli, told.

According to him, the building has already been allocated: "The building is located around “20 Yanvar” station of the Baku Metro. Additionally, the Charter of the Institute was submitted to the Government for approval. All works have been done”.

The head of the State Committee said that the faculty of theology at the Baku State University will be merged to the Institute of Theology: "The teachers working there will also be involved in the Institute of Theology. It is expected the construction of the campus outside the city in the future."

Gurbanli stressed that the graduates of the Institute of Theology will be appointed to the mosques of Azerbaijan.