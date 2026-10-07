Buddhist Association of China calls for human dignity to be taken into account in AI development

The development of artificial intelligence must be based on respect for life, maintaining justice, and protecting human dignity, Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China and President of the Buddhist Association of Jiangsu Province Qiu Shuang said at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Report informs.

"The development of artificial intelligence must proceed from respect for life, the maintenance of justice, and the inviolability of human dignity," Qiu Shuang said.

He noted that the topics discussed at the current meeting, including climate change, ethics, artificial intelligence, and the rights of children with terminal illnesses, reflect the challenges of our time.

According to him, Buddhism proceeds from the principle of interdependence, according to which the fates of humans and nature are inextricably linked.

Speaking about children with terminal illnesses, he emphasized the special significance of compassion and mercy: "Caring for them is not only a medical issue, but also the protection of dignity, life, and spiritual consolation."

Qiu Shuang also noted that the Buddhist Association of China is developing ties with international Buddhist and other religious organizations advocating for peace.

According to him, the Chinese side is ready, together with religious leaders of various countries, to strengthen mutual understanding through dialogue, promote peace through cooperation, and work jointly on building a more harmonious, just, and sustainable world.