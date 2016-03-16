Baku hosts 'Ancient Quran books' exhibition

Baku. 16 March.REPORT.AZ/ Copies of Holy Quran are being demonstrated in the National Library.

Report was told in the National Library.

The exhibition has been jointly opened by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as well as National Library and the Society of Women of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the year of multiculturalism.

Holy Quran books, collected from the regions, are being demonstrated in the exhibition entitled 'Ancient Quran books'.

Chairman of Republican Women's Society Bahar Gasimova, Chairman of 'Ibret' socio-religious editorial office Haji Atif Ismayilov, akhund of Heydar mosque, Rector of Baku Islamic University Haji Sabir Hasanli, akhund of Mashadi Dadash mosque Haji Shahin Hasanli and others made a speech in the opening.

Notably, the exhibition, which attracted the attention of the participants will last 3 days.