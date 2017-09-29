 Top
    Azerbaijan will soon prohibit placing of luxurious gravestones

    'This will help to gradually reduce funeral costs'

    Khachmaz. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "A new decision will be made on gravestones”.

    Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations told the Northern Bureau of Report News Agency.

    He said that according to the new decision, some common standards will be applied on the establishment of cemeteries, size of graves and their placement:the rules are updated, and in the coming days a decision will be made. According to the rules, there will be standard size when placing expensive gravestones. Graves and tombstones will be in certain size in accordance with rules of Islam”.

    Gurbanli stressed that this will help to reduce funeral costs.

