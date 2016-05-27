 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan will attend Istanbul congress for adoption a common Ramadan calendar

    Gunduz Ismayilov and Haji Salman Musayev will represent Azerbaijan in the congress

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented at meeting in Istanbul for application of common calendar in month of Ramadan. Report was informed in press service of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

    According to the committee, Hijri Calendar Union Congress organized by Turkey's State Directorate for Religious Affairs, European Council for Fatwa and Research, Bogaziçi University Kandilli Observatory, Islamic Crescents' Observation Project, will be held in Turkey on May 28-30.

    Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Gunduz Ismayilov and deputy chairman of CMO (Caucasus Muslims Office) Haji Salman Musayev will represent Azerbaijan in Congress which expected to be attended by 171 delegates from 50 countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi