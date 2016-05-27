Azerbaijan will attend Istanbul congress for adoption a common Ramadan calendar

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will be represented at meeting in Istanbul for application of common calendar in month of Ramadan. Report was informed in press service of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

According to the committee, Hijri Calendar Union Congress organized by Turkey's State Directorate for Religious Affairs, European Council for Fatwa and Research, Bogaziçi University Kandilli Observatory, Islamic Crescents' Observation Project, will be held in Turkey on May 28-30.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Gunduz Ismayilov and deputy chairman of CMO (Caucasus Muslims Office) Haji Salman Musayev will represent Azerbaijan in Congress which expected to be attended by 171 delegates from 50 countries.