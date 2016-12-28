Azerbaijan may ban pre-purchase a cemetery plot

Baku. 28 December.REPORT.AZ/ "A draft law on cemeteries has been submitted to the Parliament. The draft will be considered next year".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters.

He said that the law will refer only to new graves: "Burial of homeless people also mentioned in the draft law. No special cemeteries will be established for them. In other words, there will be no discrimination".

M.Gurbanli noted that pre-purchase a cemetery plot will be banned: "Spouses can be buried next to each other according to their behests. All of the graves will be the same. The main issue here is to prevent graves being luxurious".