Azerbaijan marks Eid al-Adha today

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Muslim religious holiday Eid al-Adha is celebrated in Azerbaijan today.

Report informs, the new moon of Dhul-al Hijjah month has already been seen on the Azerbaijani horizon and accordingly, the Eid al-Adha is on 10 Dhul-al Hijjah on the Muslim calendar or September 1 on the Gregorian calendar.

Today, Eid Prayer will be performed in all Azerbaijani mosques.

In connection with Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast), September 1-2 are non-working days. In accordance with the Labor Code, due to the fact that September 2 falls on Saturday, September 4 will also be a non-working day. In total, the holiday will last for 4 days.

In accordance with the fatwa of the Cade Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office, this sacred day delivers a message of universal unity and tolerance. The main element of this month is Hajj pilgrimage. It is accepted as the demonstration of the Muslim solidarity and joint movement with God’s love shoulder to shoulder. It means moving between the Al-Safa and Al-Marwah mountains – to develop and working non-stop.

Muslims gather in the Mount Arafat, where the story of Prophet Adam started, realize the essence of the human identity, analyze past mistakes and get spiritual strength to move forward. Finally, on Mina, they perform their sacrifice – cut all the links preventing the development of a personality. Every element of Hajj envisages moving forward helping, thinking and working.

All the permissible (halal) domesticated or reared quadrupeds can be offered for Qurbani. Generally, slaughter of goats, sheep, rams, cows, and camels is offered. It is permissible for seven persons to share the sacrifice of a cow or a camel on the condition that no one’s share is less than one seventh and their intention is to offer Qurbani. Age of Sacrificial Animals

Sacrifice of goat or sheep less than one-year-old (unless the sheep is so strong and fat that it looks to be a full one-year-old) is not in order. Cow should be at least two years old. Camels should not be less than five years old.

One should eat the meat of the sacrifice, give it to relations and friends, (to non-Muslims also) and also to the poor in charity. One third should be given in charity, but if it be less it will not be a sin.

It is not permissible to give a portion of meat or the skin of the slaughtered animal as wages. They should instead be given to the needy in charity. Even the rope and cover of the sacrificed animal should be given away as charity.

As it is said in the story, all prayers will be accepted on Eid al-Adha.