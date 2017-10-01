Azerbaijan marks Day of Ashura

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan marks the tenth day of month of Muharram, the Day of Ashura.
Report informs, mourning over imam Husayn will be held in the mosques of the country on the occasion of this day.
Notably, the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) issued a fatwa in regard with the month of Muharram which coincided with September 22. The fatwa says that war and conflicts are banned in this sacred month, as stated by the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) imam Husayn and his supporters were martyred on the tenth day of this month, on Day of Ashura. The tragedy happened in Karbala in Hijri 61st year.
Notably, blood donation campaign will be held in the mentioned mosques on the occasion of tenth day of month of Muharram on the initiative of the CMO:
1. Yasamal district, Tezepir Mosque
2. Yasamal district, Haji Soltanali Mosque
3. Sabail district, Bibi-Heybat Mosque,
4. Sabail district, the Old City, Juma Mosque
5. Surakhani district, Garachukhur Mosque
6. Khazar district, Mir Movsum Agha Mosque
7. Nizami district, Keshla Mosque,
8. Sumgayit Juma Mosque
9. Ganja, Imamzade Mosque
10. Mingechevir city, Heydar mosque
11. Shaki city Juma Mosque
12. Lankaran city, Boyukbazar Mosque
13. Barda, Juma Mosque
14. Nasimi district, Ajdarbay Mosque
15. Sabunchu district Rahima khanum mosque
16. Goychay district Abulfazlil Abbas moqsue
17. Guba district Ardabil mosque
