Azerbaijan marks Day of Ashura

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan marks the tenth day of month of Muharram, the Day of Ashura.

Report informs, mourning over imam Husayn will be held in the mosques of the country on the occasion of this day.

Notably, the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) issued a fatwa in regard with the month of Muharram which coincided with September 22. The fatwa says that war and conflicts are banned in this sacred month, as stated by the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) imam Husayn and his supporters were martyred on the tenth day of this month, on Day of Ashura. The tragedy happened in Karbala in Hijri 61st year.

Notably, blood donation campaign will be held in the mentioned mosques on the occasion of tenth day of month of Muharram on the initiative of the CMO:

1. Yasamal district, Tezepir Mosque

2. Yasamal district, Haji Soltanali Mosque

3. Sabail district, Bibi-Heybat Mosque,

4. Sabail district, the Old City, Juma Mosque

5. Surakhani district, Garachukhur Mosque

6. Khazar district, Mir Movsum Agha Mosque

7. Nizami district, Keshla Mosque,

8. Sumgayit Juma Mosque

9. Ganja, Imamzade Mosque

10. Mingechevir city, Heydar mosque

11. Shaki city Juma Mosque

12. Lankaran city, Boyukbazar Mosque

13. Barda, Juma Mosque

14. Nasimi district, Ajdarbay Mosque

15. Sabunchu district Rahima khanum mosque

16. Goychay district Abulfazlil Abbas moqsue

17. Guba district Ardabil mosque