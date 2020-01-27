Azerbaijan launches document admission for Hajj pilgrimage – PRICE

Azerbaijan has launched the admission of documents for the pilgrimage today.

According to Report, four people have already applied for a visit. The acceptance of the documents will last until May. There was a $205 increase in the cost of the hajj travel compared to last year ($4,285). This raised the cost to $4,490. Comfortable hotels will be available for pilgrims this year.

1,400 permits have been issued for this year's Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan.

Notably, the official Hajj pilgrimage in Azerbaijan was organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO).