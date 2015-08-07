Azerbaijan declares 4 non-working days over Eid al-Adha

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ This year in regard with celebration of Eid al-Adha in the country, 4 days will be non-working in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, in accordance with the decrees of the Cabinet of Ministers "On celebrating of Novruz, Ramadan and Eid al-Adha holidays in 2015", two days - September 24 and 25 will be non-working days. The next two days - Saturday and Sunday come across to September 26 and 27. For this reason, 4 days will be non-working in Azerbaijan on the occassion of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Azerbaijan.