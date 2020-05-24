​Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24 – the 1st day of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all mosques are closed, and Eid al-Fitr prayers won't be performed in mosques. People can perform prayer at home.

Fasting in Ramadan is obligatory for a person if he is accountable, able to fast, and settled. Quran says: "...and eat and drink until the white thread (light) of dawn appears to you distinct from the black thread (darkness of night), then complete your Sawm (fast) till the nightfall". (Al-Baqara. 187).

Quran, the book of Islam guidance for humanity, revealed in the month of Ramadan.

One of Ramadan's most important activities is to give Zakat al-Fitr on the last day of this holy month. Zakat al-Fitr is a charity given to the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Notably, May 24-30 are non-working days in Azerbaijan upon Prime Minister Ali Asadov's decision.