​Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 6, Azerbaijan celebrates Ramadan (Eid-al-Fitr) holiday.

Report informs, Eid prayer will be performed at 09:00 am today.

Eid prayer at the Taza Pir Mosque in Baku also will be attended by the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade.

The holiday will last until July 7.

Notably, pursuant to the fatwa issued by Cadi Council of the CMO, holy month of Ramadan began on June 7. On June 24, i.e the 18th day of a month of Ramadan was a Night of Power (Kadir). Second Kadir marked on June 26 (the 20th day of the month of Ramadan), the third Kadir night was on June 28 (the 22th day of the month of Ramadan), the latter Kadir marked on July 2 ( the 26th day of the month of Ramadan).

One of the most important activities in Ramadan is to give a zakat named as fitrah. Giving of fitrah is usually performed the last day of this holy month. Fitrah is a charity of a soul and each Muslim, who is able to help another people, may give fitrah for each member of his/her family to people in need.