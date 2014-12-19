First Deputy Chairman of CMO: Azan should be sounded at the same time in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Caucasian Muslims Office always pays attention to the issue on Islamic calendar which is an important factor in meeting the needs of believers as a religious center. We worked on the issue on making a more accurate calendar for Azerbaijan by connecting with a research center in Moscow in the Soviet period.

Thank God that, now Azerbaijan is an independent state and we gained new opportunities in the field of the revival of religious and moral values like in other fields. Many years after researches, discussions and reviewing the experience of different countries, we prepared a common calendar on a scientific basis which is appropriate for the geographical space of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences and delivered to mosques. We still continue to work in this direction.

This calendar that is based on the exact calendar in our country's geographical boundaries of provides Azerbaijani believers with the opportunity to pray. Another important aspect is that the calendar services to our national unity, civil solidarity and interfaith unity," First Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), mufti Haji Salman Musayev said to Report in his statement.

According to him, CMO's ambiguous position on the timing of Azan is that it should be sounded at the same time: "As the mufti and his Sheikh ul-Islam Excellency, we made a decision on this direction after holding meetings with the religious workers from both faiths in Gazi Council over the years. We are concerned about sounding Azan at different times in the country.There cannot be any discordance."