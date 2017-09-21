Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade to visit Turkey

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will leave for the Republic of Turkey, September 23.

Report informs citing the CMO press service, purpose of the visit is to attend the International Conference "Islamic Solidarity in the face of Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship", to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on September 25, 2017.

Azerbaijani parliamentarians, a delegation of scientists and religious figures will take part in the international conference.

The CMO Chairman Allahshukur Pashazade will meet with new head of Turkey's Directorate for Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş and other influential persons within the visit to Turkey.