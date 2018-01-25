 Top
    Allahshukur Pashazadeh to leave for Turkey tomorrow

    He will attend an international conference in Istanbul© Report

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/  Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh will visit Turkey on January 26.

    Report informs referring to the CMO press service, main purpose of the visit is to take part in an international conference "Quds: the city, sanctified by revelation" in Istanbul on January 29-30.

    Pashazadeh will deliver a speech at the opening of the conference.

    Well-known scientists and religious figures from Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, India, Malaysia, England, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Tatarstan (RF), Morocco, Indonesia, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritania, Somalia, Djibouti and Tanzania are expected to attend the event, to be held under the auspices of the Turkish government. 

