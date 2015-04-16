Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Armenia's presenting itself as an "innocent victim" to world is hypocrisy

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We decidedly condemn massacres in Iraq, brother atrocities in Syria, low-down actions committed by ISIS every day, war crimes and terrorist attacks in Jerusalem." Report informs that the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh said it in the international conference on "Islamic education and the modern period". He added that today Azerbaijan is one of the countries that promotes the scientific and educational importance of the Islamic religion and delivers its peaceful and tolerant spirit to the world: "Unfortunately, we face with the events which are serious threat to human life and society, devastating activities of radical religious sects and movements that claim they are related to Islam. Apparently, the Muslim world is facing with a big danger and provocations that could lead to disaster.

He noted that Armenia which regularly follows a deportation and genocide policy against Azerbaijanis over more than two hundred years, presenting itself as "innocent victim" to world is hypocrisy: "Those who recognize Armenian genocide distorting the true facts, ignore Khojaly massacre and cannot provide a real political-legal assessment of this tragedy. Joining of efforts of intellectuals, scientists and religious figures is very important to the issue on establishing peace and tranquility in the world, the creation and preservation of traditional values in society. We are the people who witnessed the occupation of Nagorno Karabakh-an integral part of Azerbaijan, the Khojaly genocide, the destruction of mosques and historical monuments and suffered from the constant terror of Armenian extremists."