Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade: We are well aware of martyrdom

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani people on the Day of Ashura.

Report informs, A.Pashazade told reporters that today is the day of martyrdom: "We are well aware of martyrdom. Imam Hussein was martyred in Karbala. We also have a great grief of Karabakh. A large number of people were also martyred in our country. I pray for the martyrs. Day of Ashura shouldn't depress us. We should more closely unite against enemy."

According to him, number of people, participating in the donor initiatives increases every year in Azerbaijan: "This is an indicator of attitude towards religion. Today, regardless of religion, faith, everyone takes part in the initiative. If there were 17 mosques in the country during the Soviet period, today, this number reached 2000. This shows attitude of the state to religion. All conditions were established in the country for devouts. Donor initiative in Azerbaijan on the Day of Ashura is appreciated in the world. Even Turkey stated that it will use this experience of Azerbaijan. Blood donation campaigns are held in several countries around the world."