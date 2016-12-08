Allahshukur Pashazade: Now each person calls himself mullah and damages image of devout

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Each mosque should be provided at the expense of devouts, but today mosques apply to state for assistance."

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said addressing final event of a two-week seminar "National and moral values and the media", organized for reporters under joint project of the CMO, State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and Press Council.

CMO Chairman said that spread of various trends cannot be accepted normal: "Now each person calls himself mullah and damages image of devout."

A.Pashazade also clarified the information regarding the CMO's 1770 hectares of land in Shabran district: "Once they said that the Caucasian Muslims Office grabbed 1770 hectares of land from the state. The information was not properly investigated as we voluntarily provided these lands for the refugees from Fergana province, Uzbekistan."