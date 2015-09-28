3 Azerbaijani pilgrims are in Mecca hospitals

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There are a few Azerbaijani pilgrims in Mecca hospitals, who got a sunstroke and other health problems during the Hajj. Most of them are elderly", Report was informed by the director for the Caucasus Muslims Department, Head of the Hajj Group, Haji Hamdulla Babayev.

He noted that the Azerbaijani pilgrims who had completed all the stages of the Hajj are in Mecca: "There are a few people who receive treatment for health problems among the pilgrims. Most of them are elderly people. Among them there is also a 85-year-old pilgrim. So the health problems are inevitable."

Babaev also informed that three pilgrims are treated in hospital. The team leader also said that the first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims will return home from September 29. However, the pilgrims, who receive treatment, won't be able to go back come, "Sick pilgrims will stay in Mecca for 2 more days."