26-member Umrah group will return to Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ 26-member group, currently performing Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, will return to Azerbaijan Sunday, on April 23.

Report informs, the official of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), member of Azerbaijan’s Hajj mission Hamdulla Babayev told Report.

He said that next Umrah group will leave for Saudi Arabia after Ramadan 15, June 10 according to Gregorian calendar: "Next Umrah group will leave for Saudi Arabia after the 15th day of Ramadan. Umrah will be completed after Ramadan holiday due to preparations for Hajj pilgrimage".

Notably, this year Ramadan will begin in Azerbaijan on May 27 and the country will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on June 26.