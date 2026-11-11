Zorin: Large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine to take place within next 2–3 weeks

A prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine may take place in the next 2-3 weeks and is set to be the largest to date, said the representative of the Russian General Staff, Alexander Zorin, Report informs referring to Russian media.

According to him, the number of prisoners to be exchanged will exceed 1,000 people from each side.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations reached an agreement on the exchange during trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. The last time Moscow and Kyiv exchanged prisoners was in late October under a "270 for 270" formula.