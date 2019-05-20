Zelensky assumes presidential office - UPDATED - PHOTO

Ukraine's sixth president Volodymyr Zelensky took the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people during the ceremonial meeting in parliament.

The new Ukraine president said the following: “I, Volodymyr Zelensky, elected the president of Ukraine by the will of the people, assuming this high post, solemnly swear allegiance to Ukraine. I pledge to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens and to respect the constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world."

Then Volodymyr Zelensky signed the text of the oath and handed it over to the head of the Constitutional Court, who announced Zelensky’s entry into the office of President of Ukraine.

After that, Zelensky received the official symbols of the power of the head of state - a sign of the president in the form of an order chain, an official stamp and a mace.

Inauguration of Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky has started in Kiev.

Report informs that the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelensky is taking place in the session hall of the Ukrainian Parliament.

President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite, President of Hungary János Áder, President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili attend the inauguration ceremony.

The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by the Speaker of Milli Majlis, Ogtay Asadov.

Following the official part of the ceremony, the new President will meet with foreign presidents and government members on Bankova street, where the presidential administration is located.

Notably, the CEC of Ukraine officially announced the final results of the presidential elections on April 30. According to her, Zelensky won 73.22% of the votes in the second round, while the current president, Petro Poroshenko got only 24.45%.