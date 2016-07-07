Zakharova: Moscow takes all steps to maximize rapid restoration of ties with Ankara

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow is taking all necessary steps to maximize the rapid restoration of relations with Ankara.

Report informs, this was said by the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing.

"We talked about that we do not interrupt connection with the people, we do not disrupt economic ties, though would well aware that political cooling direct impact on the economy. Now the barriers are removed, because Turkey has apologized. You know about the steps that have been taken", she said.