 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakharova: Moscow takes all steps to maximize rapid restoration of ties with Ankara

    Now the barriers are removed

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow is taking all necessary steps to maximize the rapid restoration of relations with Ankara.

    Report informs, this was said by the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing.

    "We talked about that we do not interrupt connection with the people, we do not disrupt economic ties, though would well aware that political cooling direct impact on the economy. Now the barriers are removed, because Turkey has apologized. You know about the steps that have been taken", she said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi