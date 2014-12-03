Yerlan Karin: Kyrgyzstan is much more ready to join EAEC than Armenia

Astana. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Western sanctions against Russia influence Kazakhstan. However, Kazakhstan does not intend to abandon the Eurasian integration. The head of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Research (KISR) Yerlan Karin said that to Report, commenting on the prospects of Kazakhstan after joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC).

"Russia is our largest neighbor and our economies are linked to each other," - said E.Karin.

Commenting on the question of what positive contribution could Azerbaijan bring to the Union, in case of joining the EAEC, E.Karin said that Azerbaijan has a strong economy, and plays a major role in the transport sector: "If Azerbaijan joined the Union, this would increase the size of the organization".

E.Karin also raised the issue of Armenia's membership in the EAEC: "Kazakhstan believes that the more countries will participate in the project, the better and more effective will be the integration. However, the country must be prepared for this integration.To this end, we have set goals to candidate countries. At the moment, Kyrgyzstan is much ready to join the Union, rather than Armenia".