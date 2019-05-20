Yerevan citizens block several courthouses after PM’s call

© Facebook https://report.az/storage/news/741bcbe2403e1f393415c66bc7fd209c/6dcd34ea-d0c1-4452-8cb9-8e62207c7c4c_292.jpg

Citizens are blocking courthouses in Yerevan since early Monday morning as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on supporters to do so in the evening of May 19, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

On May 18, Court of General Jurisdiction decided to release former President Robert Kocharian from custody. In response, yesterday Pashinyan urged to block the buildings of all courts in the country and not to let anyone. The actions are held both in Yerevan and in the regions, users of social networks upload relevant videos and photos. Former Deputy Minister of Justice Ruben Melikyan said on his Facebook page that the glass of the court building in Achapnyak district was broken. The police have not yet commented on the incident.