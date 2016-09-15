Wife saved in Azerbaijan as husband from Turkey gives her his liver - PHOTO

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ 34-year-old Azerbaijani Konul Paksoy recovered thanks to her husband, a citizen of Turkey 47-year-old Aydin Paksoy.

Report informs referring to Haberler, Konul Paksoy saved as husband donated her his liver.

K. Paksoy 4 years ago lost her first child during pregnancy due to cirrhosis. After the birth of a child last year the disease had progressed. As a result of liver transplantation from her husband K.Paksoy recovered.