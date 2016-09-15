 Top
    Close photo mode

    Wife saved in Azerbaijan as husband from Turkey gives her his liver - PHOTO

    Because of cirrhosis of the liver, she lost her first child during pregnancy

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ 34-year-old Azerbaijani Konul Paksoy recovered thanks to her husband, a citizen of Turkey 47-year-old Aydin Paksoy.

    Report informs referring to Haberler, Konul Paksoy saved as husband donated her his liver.

    K. Paksoy 4 years ago lost her first child during pregnancy due to cirrhosis. After the birth of a child last year the disease had progressed. As a result of liver transplantation from her husband K.Paksoy recovered.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi