Trump: We welcome Japan's offer of mediation with Iran

Donald Tramp welcomed Japan’s offer of mediation between the United States and Iran.

Report informs citing Huriyyet that US President Donald Trump spoke at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 27 in Tokyo.

He spoke about Japan's offer of mediation between the US and Iran: “I know that the prime minister of Japan have a very good relationship with Iran so we’ll see what happens,” Trump, who has offered Tehran direct talks, told reporters before a working lunch with Abe. "And if they would like to talk, we would like to talk also. We’ll see what happens … nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me.”

Notably, Donald Trump said at a press conference today: " We’re not looking for regime change, we’re looking for no nuclear weapons."

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran does not want war and can avoid the armed conflict with the United States.

