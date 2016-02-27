 Top
    Voting period extended 5 times in Iranian elections

    In accordance with initial information, conservatives ahead

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Voting period of the elections to the Assembly of Religious Experts Council and Parliament in Iran has been extended  5 times.

    Report informs, Iranian media reports.

    Voting has been expected to begin at 8.00 a.m. local time and end at 18.00 p.m., but voting period has been extended 5 times and ended at 23.45 p.m.

    As voting period extended, all schools closed across the country for today-February 27.

    In accordance with preliminary estimates, 70% of voters participated in the elections.

    However, election results have not been declared in Tehran and Iran's major cities yet, according to information from other regions, conservatives are ahead.

    Notably, 6 220 candidates have been registered for Parliament elections in Iran.

