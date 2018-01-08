Vladimir Putin's spending on election campaign unveiled

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin, who prepares to the upcoming presidential election as a self-nominated candidate, spent 13.4 million RUR on his election campaign by January 5, more than 400 million received by his electoral fund.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the CEC of Russia.

According to the CEC report, by the time, the electoral fund of Putin received 400 million 30 thousand 934.98 RUR, while expenses from the electoral fund amounted to 13 million 409 thousand 230.46 RUR by January 5.

Earlier, the CEC published information on the revenues and expenditures of electoral funds of 13 candidates who have already opened their electoral accounts. Data are given as of January 5.

Notably, he CEC has completed the receipt of documents from self-nominated presidential candidates.