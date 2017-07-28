Uzbek prosecutor's office: Gulnara Karimova serves in a prison - UPDATED

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Daughter of the late president of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, Gulnara Karimova was taken into custody.

Report informs citing Xinhua, Uzbekistan Prosecutor General's Office has charged G.Karimova with several articles of the Criminal Code.

She was imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan, Gulnara Karimova is serving a five-year prison sentence for her conviction in 2015 of embezzlement and extortion of funds.

Notably, from 2013, Karimova was under house arrest. Since then, very little has been known about her fate.