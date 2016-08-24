US Vice President arrives in Turkey

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ US Vice President Joe Biden is on visit to Turkey.

Report informs citing Habertürk, the diplomat was welcomed by Turkish Ambassador to Washington Serdar Kılıç and US Ambassador to Ankara John Bass at Ankara Esenboğa Airport.

Notably, Joe Biden will visit the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) and hold a closed to media meeting with the parliament's speaker Ismail Kahraman. After the meeting, he will visit the parliament's building, bombed during July 15 coup attempt.

Following the dinner, Joe Biden will hold a face-to-face meeting with Turkish PM Binali Yildirim at Çankaya Mansion. Then, they will issue a statement for the media.

Turkish leader will hold a face-to-face meeting with the American diplomat at the Presidential residence. The media representatives will be allowed to photograph before the meeting, however, the event will be closed to media.

Notably, Joe Biden's visit to Turkey will end on August 24 evening.