US to provide 20 million USD military assistance to Georgia

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ This year US will provide 20 million USD military assistance to Georgia under the program "Strengthening allies safeguards ". Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this was announced by Pentagon spokesperson Peter Cook.

On August 18, US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter met with his Georgian counterpart Tinatin Khidasheli in the framework of her visit to Washington.

"Minister Carter confirmed the US intention to continue cooperation with Georgia, including the annual bilateral and multilateral exercises and training," - said Cook.

head of the Pentagon has confirmed the policy of cooperation with Georgia in the format of the NATO-Georgia Commission.