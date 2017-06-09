US Secretary of State to visit Turkey

© Global.vidostream.com

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Turkey to participate in 22nd World Petroleum Congress taking place in Turkey on July 9-13.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the event is held in Istanbul.

Oil and energy ministers from over 50 countries take part in the congress.

R. Tillerson will be awarded with the largest prize of the World Petroleum Council - "Dewhurst". He is the 10th person awarded this prize.

Notably, along with the Azerbaijani company SOCAR, Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total, and Saudi Aramco are expected to participate in the congress.