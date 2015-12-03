US officials: 'We reject Russia's accusations against Turkey'

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ ' We reject outright the premise that the Turkish government is in league with ISIL to smuggle oil across its borders, we frankly see no evidence, none, to support such an accusation.”

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, Julia Mason, US State Department Spokeswoman said in press conference.

'Turkey is taking steps to improve the security of its border with Syria, working with international partners. One goal of this effort is to cut off Daesh smuggling', Mason added.

J.Mason commented on Russian military operations in Syria: 'We had repeated several times, we would be satisfied with Russian fight against ISIS in Syria. But this incident (considers situation regarding Russian plane violating Turkish airspace - Report) create doubts on Russia's being in Syria in order to fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups in the region. As President Barack Obama says, US supports Turkey's right to defend its airspace and territorial integrity.

Colonel Steve Warren, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve of coalition fighting against ISIS called claims of Russian Defense Ministry on Turkish oil smuggling 'nonsense': 'That is preposterous and kind of ridiculous. We absolutely, flatly reject that notion.”

US Defense Ministry representative Elissa Smith commented on declaration of Russian media. 'We reject claims against Turkey', she said.

Turkish officials also declared that territories mentioned by Russian Defense Ministry are not under control of ISIS. Official Ankara stated that routes and TIRs mentioned by Russia as evidence do not pass from the territories under ISIS control and that those vehicles do not transport oil, but other trade freight.

Yesterday Russian Defense Ministry made a number of statements accusing Turkey government for cooperation with ISIS.