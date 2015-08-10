US consulate in Turkey attacked

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two assailants opened fire at the U.S. Consulate building in Istanbul, Sariyer district touching off a gunfight with police, Report informs referring to CNNTurk.

According to the report, the attackers were a man and a woman.

The private Dogan news agency says no one was hurt in the attack on Monday and the two assailants managed to escape.

A large-scale operation in the region was carried out. It was reported that a large number of emergency vehicles were involved the area.

After the armed attack, a bomb search operation was implemented in the building of the consulate.