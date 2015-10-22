US condemns Moscow welcome for Assad

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The White House has strongly condemned a visit to Moscow by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

A spokesman criticised Russia for putting on a "red carpet welcome".

The Syrian leader's trip on Tuesday came three weeks after Russia began air strikes in Syria against Islamic State militants and other forces.

It was Mr Assad's first overseas trip since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. The conflict has claimed more than a quarter of a million lives.

On Thursday, a team of Russian MPs is due to meet with President Assad and the head of the Syrian parliament in Damascus.

While in Moscow, Mr Assad made a point of expressing his gratitude for Russia's military intervention in the conflict.

He said Russia's involvement had stopped "terrorism" becoming "more widespread and harmful" in Syria.

For his part, Mr Putin said Moscow's hope was that a "long-term resolution can be achieved on the basis of a political process with the participation of all political forces, ethnic and religious groups".