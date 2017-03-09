US envoy to UN: We need to get Iran out of Syria

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We get Iran out".

Report informs citing foreign media, US Permanent Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley told a press conference on results of the 4th stage of Geneva discussions on Syria.

She stressed that discussions should continue for a political solution in Syria: "Syria can no longer be a safe haven for terrorists, we've got to make sure we get Iran out, we've got to make sure that, as we move forward, we're securing the borders for our allies as well", she said.