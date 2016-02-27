Unknown persons attacked participants of march in memory of Nemtsov in Voronezh

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Group of masked men threw eggs, bags of paint and flour to protesters in memory of Boris Nemtsov in Voronezh, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The attackers ran out of the alley, threw eggs and flour, to the participants of demonstration then disappeared.According to TASS, the police tried to apprehend the attackers.

The participants of the procession followed through the streets of the city. The total number of the participants is estimated at 150 people.

Events in memory of an opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot last year, are held in many cities of Russia.

In Moscow, the procession started at 14 o'clock. Increased security measures observed in city.