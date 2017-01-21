Unidentified gunman attacks Turkish police in Istanbul

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ An unidentified gunman attacked police in Istanbul on Saturday, Report informs citing the Haber7, a day after unidentified assailants attacked Istanbul's police headquarters and an office of the ruling AK Party with rocket launchers.

There were no reports of casualties in the attack, in which the assailant opened fire on a police vehicle in Istanbul's Esenyurt district and later fled after police officers returned fire, leaving behind his gun and a bag containing grenades. It said police have started an operation to catch the assailant.