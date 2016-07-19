UN Security Council accuses Iran of flouting international law

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations on Monday accused Iran of repeating violating international law by sending weapons to militias in the Middle East.

Report informs, the Under- Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman said that Iran violated international law by sending weapons to militias in Iraq.

The report pointed to shipment of weapons shipment that was seized by the US Navy in the Gulf of Oman.

"It is obvious that Council members differ in assessing whether these launches infringement resolution Iran has its own interpretation of that provision", Under- Secretary-General said. He called on Iran to refrain from such launches of ballistic missiles, which may increase tension in the region.

The joint comprehensive action plan to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program was adopted in July last year, by Iran and "P5+1" - Germany, Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States.

On July 20, the plan was approved by the UN Security Council. The resolution provides for the ultimate removal of all sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.