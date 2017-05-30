 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukrainian President and Prime Minister to visit Georgia

    The speakers stressed existence of general threats and great potential for cooperation in various fields

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman plan to visit Georgia.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze told a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Parubiy.

    According to information, the sides stressed existence of general threats and great potential for cooperation in various fields.

    In 2017, Georgia and Ukraine will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi