Ukrainian aircraft evacuating people from Nepal arrives in Baku

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian aircraft Il-76 of the Ministry of Defense evacuating people affected by the earthquake in Nepal flew from Delhi to Baku, Report informs referring to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

"On May 6, at 06.35 (Moscow time), the IL-76 took off from the Delhi airport to Baku. 76 Ukrainians and 11 foreigners (Georgia, Poland, Russia, France) were evacuated on board", the Foreign Ministry wrote in his microblog on Twitter.

Earlier media reported that in the aircraft struck the wheel while landing in Delhi.

An earthquake measuring 7.9 occurred in Nepal in the morning on April 25 in which more than 7 thousand people were killed, more than 14 thousand injured.