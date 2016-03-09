Ukraine will hold talks with Turkey on a free trade zone

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On 10-11 March, Ukraine to hold talks on establishing a free trade area (FTA) with Turkey with a view to the early signing of the agreement. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Trade Representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolskaya said.
The talks will take place on March 10-11.
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is on a two-day visit to Turkey. Talks with President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu are expected. In addition, a meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey within the framework of the visit will be held.
Poroshenko also plans to hold meetings with representatives of business circles.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
