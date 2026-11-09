The Verkhovna Rada has supported in the first reading a bill on the creation of Space Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Report informs.

The document was discussed at a parliament session on November 9.

A total of 252 people's deputies voted for the bill. The document provides for the creation of a new branch of the military, which will operate on a par with the Land Forces, the Air Force, and the Navy.

In particular, it provides for the development of domestic satellites and means of launching them into space, which should ensure early warning of missile strikes, deterrence, and counteraction to aerospace attacks, as well as the strengthening of intelligence by expanding the country's own constellation of military satellites.