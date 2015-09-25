Ukraine Considering Additional Sanctions Against Russian Companies

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's cabinet said it could introduce additional sanctions against Russian firms, Report informs.

Last week, Poroshenko signed off on the most recent version of the Ukrainian sanction list, which includes over 40 journalists and bloggers from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Israel and Latvia.

Then, the sanctions against six European reporters were lifted, while others still remain in the list.