 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukraine Considering Additional Sanctions Against Russian Companies

    Ukraine's cabinet said Friday it could introduce additional sanctions against Russian firms

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's cabinet said  it could introduce additional sanctions against Russian firms, Report informs.

    Last week, Poroshenko signed off on the most recent version of the Ukrainian sanction list, which includes over 40 journalists and bloggers from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Israel and Latvia.

    Then, the sanctions against six European reporters were lifted, while others still remain in the list.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi