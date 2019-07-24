UK sends mediator to Iran to seek freeing of seized tanker

Britain has sent a mediator to Iran to discuss the freeing of a British-flagged tanker seized by the Islamic Republic under the British flag.

Report informs citing the TASS that the statement came from Supreme Leader's office Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpayegani.

According to him, the British side plans to seek the release of the vessel.

Notably, on July 19 British oil tanker Stena Impero was seized in the Strait of Hormuz after turning off its tracker and ignored warnings of IRGC. According to the Iranian side, the tanker was detained "in connection with the violation of international rules" and escorted to the shore for verification.