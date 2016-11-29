UK checks bank accounts of 26 Turkish businessmen

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ UK has launched checking bank accounts of 26 Turkish businessmen, suspected of links with the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Haber-7, UK Financial Intelligence Unit is conducting investigations on 26 businessmen, including former owner of Turkish Koza Group, Akın Ipek and Chairman of the "Bank Asya" Board of Directors, Ali Çelik.

Those businessmen have about 2 billion EUR in British and German banks. The amount was transferred to European banks after December 17-25, 2013.