U.S. Secretary of State: “We support Turkey”

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump is determined to withdraw American soldiers from Syria and his decision is very clear, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Iraq late Wednesday.

Report informs citing Anadolu that responding to questions about how the U.S. will handle the situation with regards to the Kurds and Turkey, Pompeo acknowledged that there was a threat to Turkey from terrorists and Washington will be "very supportive".

"Any place we find extremists and terrorists; we're prepared to support whatever country is ready to go after them. That includes Turkey and others," he said.

Notably, Mike Pompeo made an unannounced trip to Iraq on January 9.