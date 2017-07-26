US reduces financial aid to Armenia in 3 times

© Report.az

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has reduced the financial aid to Armenia in three times. Thus, in 2018, the U.S. will allocate Armenia the financial aid in the amount of $6,2 mln., whereas in 2016, it was $20,4 mln.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Committee on Allocations of the U.S. House of Representatives has adopted the bill on allocations on "State, Foreign Operations and Programs connected with them" (SFOPS) for 2018. In accordance with the bill, the U.S. will render financial aid to other countries in the amount of $47,4 billion, which is $10 billion less compared to last year. The article on rendering assistance to the countries who have accepted Syrian refugees is also a part of the bill.

The Trump Administration has proposed to reduce the financial aid to Armenia by 67%.

The structure of the budget aid to Armenia looks as follows: $4mln. - the Fund of Economic Support and Development, $1,5 mln. - the program of the international control of drugs and law enforcement activity, $700,000 - the program on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, fight against terrorism, mine-clearing and related issues.